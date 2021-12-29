Brazos County Health District director provides update on rise in COVID-19 cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Today, in its first update since December 22, the Brazos County Health District provided an update on COVID-19 activity in the county.

As of Tuesday Brazos County reported 143 new active cases, 577 raw cases that are still being investigated, and 17 hospitalizations up from six last week.

Brazos County Health Director Santos Navarrette says he expects the number of active cases to increase as the holiday continues and as more data comes in from testing sites.

“Currently today we reported over 140 cases of COVID, but we still have around 550 that are in the pipeline for us to do case investigation on,” said Navarrette. “We were off for a few days during the Christmas holidays, so we were getting cases being reported now through our testing sites, which are Curative, Baylor Scott and White, and St Joe’s.”

“We anticipate that these case numbers continue to go up in our community based on the holiday gatherings we had over Christmas,” said Navarrette.

Navarrette says COVID-19, more specifically the Omicron variant is affecting one group of people more than others.

“The new omicron variants really hitting those that aren’t unvaccinated and they’re getting sicker than the ones that are vaccinated,” said Navarrette. “The unvaccinated individuals, whether they’re young or older are going to be most susceptible to the Omicron virus.”

Navarrette says Brazos County’s vaccination rates are not where they need to be. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services COVID-19 Dashboard, 71.41 percent of eligible Texans five years old and up have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of December, 28.

DSHS reports only 51.40 percent of eligible Brazos County residents are fully vaccinated. Navarrette says Brazos COunty is losing the progress that was made against the virus.

“I think we’ve lost the gains already. I think that with the emergence of the holidays that’s come into play quite a bit with Thanksgiving and followed by Christmas and is followed by New Year that we’re going to see tons of additional cases in our community and across the U.S.,” said Navarrette.

Navarrette says as the transmission rates of the virus increase he suggests that residents return to mitigation strategies to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“We just need to make sure that we continue to practice the social distancing, the getting vaccinated, washing the hands, you know, staying home if you’re sick,” said Navarrette. “Doing what we’ve been doing in the past.”

Navarrette says vaccinations are still the key to combating the virus.

" As we get ready for the new year, probably a good new year resolution would be to go ahead and get vaccinated,” said Navarrette. “If you haven’t been vaccinated, It’d be a good new year’s resolution to go ahead and get your COVID vaccines and get your boosters.”

