Brazos County Health District says medical professionals need to confirm at-home COVID tests

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At-home COVID tests are in high demand after the holidays and many people are having trouble finding them at the store.

Although at-home tests have been useful to help people know their COVID status quickly, the Brazos County Health District says at-home test results need to be followed up with confirmation from a healthcare provider.

“The at-home tests are incredibly handy and convenient,” Mary Parrish of the Brazos County Health District says. “Unfortunately, they tend to lean towards what is known as a false positive, so a person may test positive but they might not actually be sick.”

Parrish also says that by having results confirmed by medical professionals, the health district has a clearer picture of where the county stands with COVID cases. Information on where to get a free COVID-19 test can be found here.

As cases rise due to the Omicron variant, Parrish says that getting vaccinated, along with getting the booster shot, remains the best defense against COVID-19. The vaccines and boosters help people avoid serious illness and experience fewer symptoms if/ when they do get sick, according to Parrish.

For those who have gotten the booster or will get one soon, Parrish says it takes between two days and one week to receive full immunity.

For more information on the COVID-19 booster shot and where you can get one, click here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.