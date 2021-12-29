Bryan Police investigating overnight shooting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the 2300 block of Russell Street in Bryan just after 1 a.m. on December 29, according to the Bryan Police Department.

Police say the officers on the scene near Bonham Park learned that a person with an apparent gunshot wound had checked themselves into a local ER, and has since been released.

BPD says the shooting does not appear to be random, but their investigation is ongoing.

At this time, they are not releasing any information on a possible suspect.

🔴NEW: Footage from Russell St near Bonham Park last night in Bryan as police investigate a shooting.



MORE INFO: https://t.co/dky9mXLDmT



📸: Adela Villarreal pic.twitter.com/Py767udls9 — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) December 29, 2021

Shooting Investigation - On December 29th, just before 1 AM, officers responded to the 2300 block of Russell Street for reports of shots fired. While on scene, officers learned that a person with an apparent gunshot wound had checked themselves into a local ER. pic.twitter.com/aF4ut93ZLB — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) December 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved. n