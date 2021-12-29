Advertisement

Bryan Police investigating overnight shooting

Police say it happened in the 2300 block of Russell Street just before 1 a.m. on Dec. 29.
Bryan police were in the 2300 block of Russell Street early Wednesday morning investigating...
Bryan police were in the 2300 block of Russell Street early Wednesday morning investigating reports of shots fired in the area.(Photo credit: Adela Villarreal)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the 2300 block of Russell Street in Bryan just after 1 a.m. on December 29, according to the Bryan Police Department.

Police say the officers on the scene near Bonham Park learned that a person with an apparent gunshot wound had checked themselves into a local ER, and has since been released.

BPD says the shooting does not appear to be random, but their investigation is ongoing.

At this time, they are not releasing any information on a possible suspect.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved. n

Most Read

UPDATE: The teen seen in this surveillance photo has been released by police. The shooter...
Update: Police release teen suspect in North Texas triple murder case
If you recognize any of these people, please call (979) 764-3600.
College Station Police asking for help ID’ing suspects in thefts
Here are your options for getting tested for Covid-19
Here’s where you can get tested for Covid-19
Robinson was last seen on November 25,2021, near CR443 at the Brazos River, in southern...
Burleson County authorities searching for missing man
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Return deadlines for 2021 holiday season
Santa’s Wonderland presented a check for over $17,000 to Central Park’s Fun for All Playground...
Santa’s Wonderland presents $17,000 check to Fun for All Playground
Santa’s Wonderland presents $17,000 check to Fun for All Playground
Santa’s Wonderland presents $17,000 check to Fun for All Playground
Firefighters responded to emergency calls at a fast food restaurant, apartment complex, and...
College Station firefighters stay busy over Christmas weekend