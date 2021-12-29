Celebrating the New Year’s holiday with fireworks? Fire officials say stay safe

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -As we inch closer to New Year’s Eve firefighters are stressing the importance of using caution when setting off fireworks.

According to a report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission firework-related injuries in the u-s increased by 50 percent between 2019 and 2020.

Officials with the College Station Fire Department say burns are the most common fireworks-related injury reported during seasons when fireworks are frequently used.

“When we’re talking about fireworks, the injuries we see often are burns,” said College Station Fire Captain Stuart Marrs. “Sparklers are really popular. The kids love the sparklers, but sparklers burn at over 1200 degrees so sparklers caused a lot of burn injuries which makes them really dangerous around New Year’s Eve celebrations.”

Marrs also warns against using fireworks inside city limits.

“We want everyone to have a happy new year and celebrate on New Year’s Eve, but you’ve got to remember that fireworks are not legal in the city of College Station or the city of Bryan,” said Marrs. " Fireworks are illegal within city limits so if you’re going to celebrate in the city limits, you’ve got to avoid fireworks, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have fun with noisemakers and poppers and glowsticks and other alternatives like that.”

