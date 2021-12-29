College Station firefighters stay busy over Christmas weekend

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - While many residents took time to relax over the holiday weekend, local firefighters were busy.

According to the College Station Fire Department, firefighters responded to the following emergency calls:

The McDonald’s Tower Point fire response on the 24th at 2:20 pm was for smoke in the building. The restaurant was working on their exhaust fans and had them shut down which caused cooking smoke to accumulate in the kitchen. No fire or other emergency, no injuries.

A fire response to Arizona St. on the 24th at 3:45 pm was for a cooking fire. The fire was contained in the oven and resulted from food that spilled over and burned. No fire extension beyond the oven, no injuries.

A fire response to Hawk Tree Dr on the 25th at 8:50 am was another cooking fire contained in the oven. No fire extension, no injuries.

A fire response to Holleman Dr. E. at Frontier Communications on the 25th at 7:00 pm was a smoke scare caused by either a blown transformer or back-fire and smoke from a backup generator. CSFD crews investigated and found no emergency. The facility was left with a Frontier employee.

A structure fire response to Decatur at SoCo at Tower Point apartments was for a sprinkler activation in the clubhouse. Fire crews found the clubhouse filling with smoke and discovered an aqua massage bed on fire. The fire activated the sprinkler system which contained the fire to the room of origin. Firefighters extinguished the fire and checked inside the walls for an extension. Firefighters then removed smoke and water from the clubhouse. No extension or injuries were reported.

A structure fire response to a fourplex on Bosque Dr. on Tuesday morning at 4:11 am was a burning bathroom exhaust fan. Firefighters extinguished the fire and checked for extension. No fire extensions or injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.