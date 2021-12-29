New ownership takes over 3rd Floor Cantina

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A popular venue in downtown Bryan is now in the hands of two new owners. 3rd Floor Cantina located in Downtown Bryan is a place where residents can enjoy food and drinks and listen to live music.

Father and son duo Johnny Jones and Jake Stringfellow have taken over the venue that resides in the building that has been downtown since the 1900′s. Jones and Stringfellow both love history and music and say they’re excited to run a business that has been a part of the community for so long.

One of their goals for 3rd Floor Cantina is to make it the destination for new and up-and-coming artists to perform in Bryan like in years past. “We’ve had people like Robert Earl Keen in here, Bo Diddley, all kinds of people, local artists and even national artists. I really wanted to bring that back and together, we’re going to work hard getting some of those previous people back and becoming a place of origin for people coming up,” says Jones.

The venue already features live music, comedy, and burlesque, but they will be adding more live entertainment soon. “We want this to be a place where something new is always going on and not the same thing every week,” says Stringfellow.

3rd floor Cantina is open from 6pm to midnight on Tuesday and Wednesday and from 6pm to 2am Thursday through Saturday.

