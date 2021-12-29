Return deadlines for 2021 holiday season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the holiday season almost over a lot of gifts were exchanged between loved ones. While some items we got as presents are appreciated, others probably could have been left at the store. Fortunately some major retailers put out their holiday return deadlines to give shoppers plenty of time to return those unwanted gifts.

Gamestop offers an extended return window for the holidays. Gifts purchased on or after Oct. 31 can be returned up until Jan. 15 or 30 days after the date the items were purchased.

Marshalls lets you return items that were bought from Oct. 5 and Dec. 25 up until Jan. 25. Kohl’s has a generous return policy of 180 days from the date of purchase to return your items but if you bought any premium electronic items between Nov. 1 and Dec. 25 you only have up to Jan. 31. Bath and Body Works does not have a return policy and shoppers can bring back items at any time for any reason.

Devices purchased on apple.com are only returnable until Jan. 8 if they were bought from Nov. 1 through Dec. 25. If you got a gift from Best Buy and it was bought from Oct. 18 up to Jan. 2, the last day to return is Jan. 16.

Retail giants are also offering a holiday extension. Amazon is letting anyone return gifts until Jan. 31 if they were purchased from Oct. 1 all the way to Dec. 31. At Walmart, the day for returns started on Dec. 26 and you will have until March 26 to return items that were bought from Nov. 1 through Dec. 25. Target will let you return items until Jan. 24 if you got them between Oct. 5 and Dec. 25. Exclusions do apply with items like Apple brand products and mobile phones

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.