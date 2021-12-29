Santa’s Wonderland presents $17,000 check to Fun for All Playground

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Santa’s Wonderland presented a check for over $17,000 to Central Park’s Fun for All Playground Tuesday night.

Throughout the holiday season, Santa’s Wonderland raises money for a number of nonprofits doing great work in the community. The money is raised by the park’s Cocoa for a Cause campaign where a certain organizations get the proceeds of all hot cocoa sales on one particular night.

Danny Stribling is a member of the Fun for All Playground Steering Committee. He says the money will help fund phase three of playground’s construction.

”Phase 3 will be will be an enhancement of those,” Stribling said. “We’ll have a stick forest, a fishing pier, and other things that are actually still in design right now on what we want to add to in phase 3.”

“Fun for all is what we’re all about,” Santa’s Wonderland Vice President Phil Medlin said. “We’re just so blessed to be able to give back to the community that has given so much to us.”

Medlin says they do about ten Cocoa for a Cause nights each year to help a different nonprofit. This year, Medlin says they’ve raised well over $150,000 in total.

“That’s been in our hearts since day one, to be able to give back,” Medlin said. “We agreed since the very start if we were a success, we were going to help others.”

Stribling says they’ve been working on the playground for almost seven years now which has cost about $3.5 million.

“Santa’s Wonderland is a fabulous partner that we have for the Fun for All Playground,” Stribling said. “We’ve started our fundraising now for the final phase of the park, and a big part of that will be because of generous donors like Santa’s Wonderland. It’s partners like them and our other corporate sponsors that have made our park a reality.”

The Fun for All Playground has been made possible by the partnership among the City of College Station, the College Station Noon Lions Club, the College Station Rotary Club, and the Kiwanis Club of College Station.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.