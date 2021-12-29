Advertisement

Theatres in Downtown Bryan getting renovations, work starting soon on Palace

The Queen Theatre is expected to reopen in February.
The Queen Theatre is expected to reopen in 2022.
The Queen Theatre is expected to reopen in 2022.
By Clay Falls
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Big changes are happening at the two historic theatres in Downtown Bryan. For months, work has been happening at the Queen Theatre as part of a major renovation.

Just across the street, the Palace Theater will be closing in January for several months of renovation work of its own. Both spaces are getting full renovations.

The Queen Theatre’s construction work has seen some delays. It’s expected to reopen in early February.

“Hopefully that early February mark is our game plan right now and then we’ll be open to the public and ready to roll with with first run movies, private events, live events, so we’re just very excited for all that is to come,” said Emily Bell, EPMC Group Director of Marketing and Sales.

Work on the Palace Theater is expected to last until March or April.

We have a previous story here.

