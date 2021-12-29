Advertisement

Time is running out to return stolen goods to avoid paying taxes on them

According to the IRS, stolen property falls into the category of “other income” obtained...
According to the IRS, stolen property falls into the category of “other income” obtained throughout the year and must be documented.(Ronstik // Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – There is only a limited amount of time left in 2021 to return any stolen property to avoid paying taxes on it.

According to the IRS, stolen property falls into the category of “other income” obtained throughout the year and must be documented.

“If you steal property, you must report its fair market value in your income in the year you steal it unless you return it to its rightful owner in the same year,” the IRS guidelines from 2021 Publication 17 reads.

Likewise, the IRS said any income obtained from illegal activities, like dealing drugs, must also be claimed.

This income is added on Schedule 1 (Form 1040), line 8z, or on Schedule C (Form 1040) if it’s from your self-employment activity, according to the IRS.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: The teen seen in this surveillance photo has been released by police. The shooter...
Update: Police release teen suspect in North Texas triple murder case
Here are your options for getting tested for Covid-19
Here’s where you can get tested for Covid-19
Robinson was last seen on November 25,2021, near CR443 at the Brazos River, in southern...
Burleson County authorities searching for missing man
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
If you recognize any of these people, please call (979) 764-3600.
College Station Police asking for help ID’ing suspects in thefts

Latest News

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky is among the health...
White House COVID-19 response team holds briefing ahead of new year
Islamic Center of Tucson suspects
Police investigating assault, criminal damage at Islamic Center of Tucson
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Return deadlines for 2021 holiday season