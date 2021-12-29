Treat of the Day: students in Bryan ISD awarded in fine arts competitions

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Fine Arts students at Bryan ISD recently competed in a competition and took home awards for Stephen F. Austin Middle and Davila Middle Schools.

Four SFA Middle School Broncos earned first place in a competition where they created and designed masks. William Gutierrez, Ronen Renold, Cailian Ross & Chloe Melendrez brought home the award for their creative masks.

SFA students Paisley Palmer, Ashlyn Glade, Britton Jensen, and Brayden Rich reached the final round of a dance lip sync competition. It was each students first time to compete in the event.

Finally, Miley Deike and Ruth Deleon from Davila Middle School earned All-Region Orchestra Status.

Fine Arts achievements keep rolling in for Bryan ISD! Four SFA Middle School Broncos, William Gutierrez, Ronen Renold,... Posted by Bryan ISD on Monday, December 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.