Advertisement

Treat of the Day: students in Bryan ISD awarded in fine arts competitions

It was several of the students first time to compete.
SFA Middle school school students won first place for creating and designing masks.
SFA Middle school school students won first place for creating and designing masks.(Bryan ISD)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Fine Arts students at Bryan ISD recently competed in a competition and took home awards for Stephen F. Austin Middle and Davila Middle Schools.

Four SFA Middle School Broncos earned first place in a competition where they created and designed masks. William Gutierrez, Ronen Renold, Cailian Ross & Chloe Melendrez brought home the award for their creative masks.

SFA students Paisley Palmer, Ashlyn Glade, Britton Jensen, and Brayden Rich reached the final round of a dance lip sync competition. It was each students first time to compete in the event.

Finally, Miley Deike and Ruth Deleon from Davila Middle School earned All-Region Orchestra Status.

Fine Arts achievements keep rolling in for Bryan ISD! Four SFA Middle School Broncos, William Gutierrez, Ronen Renold,...

Posted by Bryan ISD on Monday, December 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: The teen seen in this surveillance photo has been released by police. The shooter...
Update: Police release teen suspect in North Texas triple murder case
If you recognize any of these people, please call (979) 764-3600.
College Station Police asking for help ID’ing suspects in thefts
Here are your options for getting tested for Covid-19
Here’s where you can get tested for Covid-19
Robinson was last seen on November 25,2021, near CR443 at the Brazos River, in southern...
Burleson County authorities searching for missing man
Brazos County Health District
Brazos County Health District director provides update on rise in COVID-19 cases