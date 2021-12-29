Treat of the Day: students in Bryan ISD awarded in fine arts competitions
It was several of the students first time to compete.
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Fine Arts students at Bryan ISD recently competed in a competition and took home awards for Stephen F. Austin Middle and Davila Middle Schools.
Four SFA Middle School Broncos earned first place in a competition where they created and designed masks. William Gutierrez, Ronen Renold, Cailian Ross & Chloe Melendrez brought home the award for their creative masks.
SFA students Paisley Palmer, Ashlyn Glade, Britton Jensen, and Brayden Rich reached the final round of a dance lip sync competition. It was each students first time to compete in the event.
Finally, Miley Deike and Ruth Deleon from Davila Middle School earned All-Region Orchestra Status.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.