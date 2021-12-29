Advertisement

Varisco Building in Downtown Bryan getting makeover, new entertainment venue coming

The Varisco Building is being redeveloped.
Downtown Bryan's tallest building will get a makeover soon.
Downtown Bryan's tallest building will get a makeover soon.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Varisco Building in Downtown Bryan is getting a big makeover soon.

The Bryan City Council is working with developers on a new project that will transform the historic high-rise. They approved the plan at their recent meeting.

Downtown’s tallest building will soon have a new look and new amenities.

A new agreement will turn the ground floor into a distillery, update office space, and add a new entertainment venue to the top floor.

“Major investment in Downtown Bryan with the Varisco Building, two stories of renovation for a distillery, rooftop bar, it should be a destination for Aggies and their parents and all the families here in the community,” said Mayor Andrew Nelson of Bryan.

Nelson says the city is partnering with the development and offering up to $480,000 to assist with safety, exterior improvements, building the rooftop bar, and waiving some permit fees.

“Both parties, the city and the business, are doing some things for each other, making investments, and agreeing to do things that will add to the entertainment,” said Nelson.

Destination Bryan says the plans compliment all of the work that has been done in recent years to enhance downtown.

“From a tourism perspective it’s just adding to the greater piece of the pie of bringing people here and giving our locals something to do in Bryan and the B-CS community as a whole,” said Abigail Noel, Destination Bryan PR and Communications Manager.

The eight-million dollar project is expected to start soon.

“It’s exciting. A world class university needs a world class community. To do that we need to have interesting places,” said Nelson.

As part of that agreement, work on the Varisco Building is expected to take about 15 months.

Coming up at 10 p.m., News 3′s Clay Falls will look at the economic impact of this and other downtown projects.

We also have a story on theatre renovations in Downtown Bryan here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: The teen seen in this surveillance photo has been released by police. The shooter...
Update: Police release teen suspect in North Texas triple murder case
If you recognize any of these people, please call (979) 764-3600.
College Station Police asking for help ID’ing suspects in thefts
Here are your options for getting tested for Covid-19
Here’s where you can get tested for Covid-19
Robinson was last seen on November 25,2021, near CR443 at the Brazos River, in southern...
Burleson County authorities searching for missing man
Brazos County Health District
Brazos County Health District director provides update on rise in COVID-19 cases

Latest News

BigShots Aggieland in Bryan is expected to open soon.
BigShots Aggieland expected to open sometime soon
At-home COVID-19 tests.
Brazos County Health District says medical professionals need to confirm at-home COVID tests
3rd floor cantina
New ownership takes over 3rd Floor Cantina
The Queen Theatre is expected to reopen in 2022.
Theatres in Downtown Bryan getting renovations, work starting soon on Palace