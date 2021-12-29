Aggie Women’s Basketball Opens SEC Play Versus Vanderbilt

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team looks to defend its 2021 Regular Season Southeastern Conference Championship as it opens SEC play against Vanderbilt at 8 p.m. on Thursday inside Reed Arena.

Last Time Out

The Aggies (10-2) defeated UTSA, 77-51, on Dec. 20 behind a career performance from Aaliyah Patty. Patty led the team, dropping 20 points and hauling in a career-high 18 rebounds and five blocks.

Team Leaders

Kayla Wells leads the team, averaging 17.5 points per game. Jordan Nixon is second on the team, registering 14.5 points per contest while dishing out 4.3 assists to aid the Aggie offense. Texas A&M leads the country in 3-point field goal percentage, draining 43.5% of its shots from beyond the arc. The Aggies have four players shooting over 40% from deep this season.

The Series

Texas A&M is competing against Vanderbilt (9-5) for the 13th time and leads the all-time series 8-4. The Maroon & White are on a seven-game winning streak against the Commodores and are 5-1 when playing in Aggieland. Vandy is led by first-year head coach Shea Ralph.

ICYMI

Head coach Gary Blair was recently nominated for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. This his first year on the ballot. He is 12th all-time in Division I head coaching wins, having won 848 games throughout his 37-year collegiate head coaching career. He has the most wins of any national championship winning coach that is not in the Hall of Fame by over 250 victories (Brenda Frese – 579, Marsha Sharp – 571, Dawn Staley – 514).

Promotions

Fans can enter a raffle by section 113. Prizes include team gear, a Bluetooth speaker, apple air pods and a google nest mini. Prizes will be raffled off during timeouts.

How to Watch

The matchup will be televised on SEC Network with live stats here. Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck and Steffi Sorensen will be calling the game. Additionally, radio listeners can tune in locally to 1150 AM/93.7 FM or worldwide inside the 12th Man Mobile App with Tom Turbiville and Tap Bentz on the call.

Tickets

This is the last game of the Holiday Hoops season where fans can get tickets for as low as $3. Tickets are available through the 12th Man Foundation and can be purchased online here or via the 12th Man Mobile app.

