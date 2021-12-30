BigShots Aggieland expected to open sometime soon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - BigShots Aggieland is getting closer to the completion of their new entertainment venue in Bryan. We are still waiting for an exact opening date, but city leaders and tourism managers in town tell us they expect BigShots to make their announcement very soon.

At last check, it’s expected to be open for business in the coming weeks.

“Yeah I’m excited. I’ll let them share the news as it’s coming out but I understand it’s imminent that they will announce their actual opening date. I’ve been over there almost every day. It is so exciting to see what they’ve done, all the bays. You can drive out there now and see they’re probably just a couple days to a couple weeks from being open,” said Mayor Andrew Nelson of Bryan.

Bryan City staff tell us BigShots is in the training process now for new full-time and part-time jobs being created by the new business.

