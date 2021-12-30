Advertisement

Bryan, College Station don’t have any current plans to test wastewater for COVID-19

Texas A&M University, however, does test wastewater.
Wastewater treatment plant
Wastewater treatment plant(WWNY)
By Clay Falls
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some cities across the country, including Houston, are actively testing their wastewater for COVID-19 activity.

The omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in eight of Houston’s 39 wastewater treatment plants. KBTX wanted to know if any testing is happening locally and reached out to our local governments and their entities to find out.

Both Bryan and College Station’s water officials tell us they have not tested the wastewater for COVID-19 nor have there been any plans to do so. Texas A&M University tells us they are continuing to test and haven’t stopped.

The Brazos County Health District tells us it would be a city-driven effort to have wastewater tested and they are focusing on traditional COVID-19 testing. They said the data from Texas A&M’s testing on wastewater can be shared as needed.

News 3′s Clay Falls will have new information tonight at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

