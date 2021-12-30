Advertisement

Bryan man’s pickup truck riddled with bullets, police still investigating shooting at Bonham Park

One person was taken to the hospital and released after a shooting early Wednesday morning.
A pickup truck was hit multiple times by gunfire early Wednesday morning.
A pickup truck was hit multiple times by gunfire early Wednesday morning.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are still investigating a late night shooting at a city park. Now we’ve learned a nearby vehicle was also hit by bullets early Wednesday morning.

Jock Gent reached out to KBTX after his GMC Sierra Pickup was riddled with bullets next to Bonham Park.

He says the shooter hit his vehicle at least five or six times, damaging the front and back windows as well as the dashboard.

Fortunately, no one inside their home, including young children who are here visiting for the holiday, was injured.

Police have not yet released details on a shooting suspect, but said a person checked themselves into an ER for gunshot injuries and was released.

Gent says he’s thankful no one else was hurt.

“Yeah about seven shots. You know it was in bursts of one, two, three and then boom, boom, boom, boom and it went and it got my truck. It was late at night and the kids were sleeping, and it could have been worse,” said Gent.

Bryan Police say the shooting does not appear to be random. They are still investigating.

Gent tells us he recently changed his insurance to liability only and is looking at options to get his truck fixed.

