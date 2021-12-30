CS man strips down hundreds of unsold Christmas trees to be made into canes for veterans

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man is putting some of the Christmas trees that go unsold every year to good use by helping our nation’s heroes.

Wednesday was the last morning College Station resident Don Hamblin spent cutting the branches off those unsold Christmas trees. With the help of some of his neighbors, he says he’s stripped down somewhere between 150 to 200 of them. They’ll eventually be transformed into canes for veterans.

”I want to thank Lowe’s and H-E-B. I got all the trees from them,” Hamblin said. “We’ve been doing it about ten days, and we’re finishing up this morning. We’ll probably take the load over next week.”

It’s a cause that Hamblin holds close to his heart. His entire family, his parents Bill and Marie and both his brothers, are all veterans.

”My mom was a nurse in World War II. She treated a lot of the marines in Iwo Jima,” Hamblin said holding back some tears. “I just want to help out.”

Hamblin will take the trees to Canes for Veterans Central Texas Founder Jamie Willis in Copperas Cove. He’s the man who crafts each tree into a cane. A veteran who uses a cane himself due to back injuries he sustained while in the military, Willis officially launched the nonprofit back in 2019.

”I can feel the love from the surrounding communities, and it’s great,” Willis said about Hamblin’s gesture and others doing the same. “It’s touching, and it almost chokes me up in a way that I can’t really explain.”

Willis says he each Christmas tree yields one cane, and he’ll only have to throw out a small percentage of the couple hundred he gets from Hamblin for quality purposes. He says it takes four to six months before they’re transformed into serviceable canes, mainly due to the time it takes for each tree to dry out enough.

Willis’ venture started back in 2016 when he was first issued a cane by Veterans Affairs. Not only did Willis describe them as ugly, but he also says those aluminum canes weren’t very durable since he broke three of them. Later that year, he reached out to a Florida man named Oscar Morse who created canes for veterans in his state.

“At the time, he had a list of about 400 people to make canes for,” Willis said. “His list was full, but he sat down, and through messaging, taught me how to make canes.”

Willis had no woodworking experience at the time, but he says Morse reassured him he could do it by simply believing in himself. Once he completed his first cane, Willis recognized it was both much more attractive and durable than the ones issued to him by the VA.

That’s when Morse made a request of him. He asked Willis to make another cane and give it away to a veteran.

“I gave it away to a first sergeant friend that I had, and the look on his face was so priceless,” Willis said. “He started tearing up. I started tearing up. It was around Christmastime, and it was just that feeling of appreciation that made me realize I had to keep to doing it.”

Willis says learning how to make the canes also helped him escape from a dark place when he was contemplating suicide at the time. He says sending the canes out is special because they also help give veterans back a tiny bit of what they deserve since everyday more and more is being taken from them.

“With our canes, I feel that they don’t look at the person anymore. They look at the cane and the story that’s on it,” Willis said. “It takes their off the person. They don’t have time to look at the person. They’re looking at everything that we put on it, so that person now has a cane that represents them.”

Willis says their canes are so decorated and personalized they help reinstill a sense of pride in the veteran using it.

”It’s like sending them hope because I know as soon as they see the cane that it brings pride back to them,” Willis said. “I know they’re going to stand a little bit taller to be the veteran, to be proud and say this is what I did. This is who I am. It puts a smile back on their face.”

These canes have become so popular, Willis says his team is about three years behind in fulfilling the more than 1,200 requests still outstanding. He says they put their blood, sweat, tears, and love into each one so veterans can show them off to everybody that’s out there when they use it.

“Every time that we do send a cane out and we get messages back, it’s always this has been worth the wait,” Willis said. “It’s way more than what they expected.”

And make no mistake, there’s heavy symbolism in the fact that the canes are crafted out of old Christmas trees, too.

“The Christmas tree and the soldier-veteran are a lot alike because they take the soldier, just like they do the Christmas tree, when they’re young. They decorate it up, and at the end of the season, both the soldier and the Christmas tree are just tossed out,” Willis said. “Well, now I can take that Christmas tree, turn it into a cane, decorate it back up, and give it to the veteran to show them it’s still strong, still sturdy, and still serves a purpose. Just like the veteran, it’s still strong, sturdy, and still serves a purpose.”

