First freeze of the season, wind chills in the teens -- BIG cold front arrives this weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - December will close out as one of the -- if not the -- warmest on record in Bryan-College Station’s history. As the calendar flips to 2022, a big chill is set to tumble into the Brazos Valley by New Year’s Day evening. After over 310 days since the last, the first freeze of the season is expected for much of Central and Southeast Texas by Sunday morning.

HOW COLD ARE WE TALKING ABOUT?

The coldest air of the season blows in Saturday evening -- which is not hard to achieve considering how warm the past few months have been. Morning lows fall to the mid / upper 20s and low 30s both Sunday and Monday mornings. High temperatures will only “warm” to the mid-40s Sunday, followed by crisp mid-50s Monday.

After one of the (if not *the*) warmest December's on record in #bcstx's history, January shoves a BIG push of winter air into the Brazos Valley.



Warming trend steadily brings mild air mid-late nex week ahead of a (potential) 2nd front by late in the week pic.twitter.com/LKyDWksQNU — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) December 30, 2021

WHEN DOES THE COLD AIR ARRIVE?

New Year’s Day Saturday is expected to be on the warmer side with afternoon highs nearing 80° at mid-afternoon. A breezy to gusty north wind is expected to reach the Brazos Valley by evening, beginning just after sunset:

Northern Brazos Valley: 8pm - 9pm

Central Brazos Valley (including Bryan-College Station): 9pm - 10pm

Southern Brazos Valley: 10pm - 11pm

Houston / Harris County: 11pm Saturday - 1am Sunday

Once the cold front arrives, expect thermometers to drop 20° in the first hour of this cold air’s arrival.

IT WILL FEEL MUCH, MUCH, MUCH MORE FRIGID!

The air blowing into the Brazos Valley will be plenty cold enough, but Old Man Winter has more planned for Sunday. During the morning hours, a sustained wind of 15-20mph is expected but gusts are likely to peak as fast as 35 to 40mph between midnight and 10am. Wind chill values as low as the teens will be in place Sunday morning with it still feeling as cold as the mid-30s by afternoon. As the day progresses and the cold front moves further away, the wind should turn down from blustery to just brisk and breezy. Here is what you should plan to dress for Sunday:

Morning: Mid / upper 10s to low 20s

Midday: mid / upper 20s

Afternoon: mid / upper 30s

MAKE FREEZE PRECAUTIONS NOW - SATURDAY AFTERNOON

Much of the Brazos Valley has yet to find the first freeze of the season -- specifically across the central and southern reaches of the area. That will end by Sunday morning with sunrise temperatures dropping to the upper 20s to low 30s. Winter 2021 - 2022 will take the 4th spot for the latest freeze in Bryan-College Station’s recorded history. On average, this freeze is arriving about a month behind schedule.

𝗪𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗦𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗗 𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗘𝗭𝗘 𝗘𝗫𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗘𝗗 𝗦𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗔𝗬 / 𝗠𝗢𝗡𝗗𝗔𝗬



Not necessarily a big pipe bursting freeze, but best to get preps done by Saturday afternoon while the weather is still warm.



This will be the 4th LATEST 1st freeze of the season on record for #bcstx pic.twitter.com/HxIJOSjg1T — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) December 29, 2021

Sunday’s light freeze is expected to put temperatures at or below 32° for 4-8 hours. Monday’s freeze could be classified as a hard freeze, with a run time of 5 to 6 hours. This will effectively end the growing season officially.

