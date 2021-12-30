Advertisement

Free COVID and flu vaccinations at Brazos County VFW Post Thursday

The health district’s team will be set up at VFW Post 4692 at 794 North Harvey Mitchell Parkway...
The health district's team will be set up at VFW Post 4692 at 794 North Harvey Mitchell Parkway in Bryan from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.
By Andy Krauss
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District is teaming up with the Brazos County VFW Post 4692 in Bryan to offer free vaccinations Thursday.

Both flu and COVID shot, including boosters, will be available for adults and children who want them. The health district’s team will be set up at the VFW post at 794 North Harvey Mitchell Parkway in Bryan from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

”I would encourage anybody if they feel they need to, get it,” VFW Post 4692 Community Activities Chairman Craig Graham said. “But I’m all for personal choice, so it’s one of those. If they want to get it, we have the facilities for them here. Come and get it.”

No appointment or registration is required.

“If it’s for the community, that’s what our job is for, to take the skills we learned in the military and put them towards bettering it,” Graham said. “With this, we’re giving a service to the community if the community wants it.”

For more information on Thursday’s event, you can call the post at 979-823-0550.

