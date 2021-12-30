Advertisement

Freeze Watch in place for majority of Brazos Valley for Saturday night

A widespread freeze is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning, and again Sunday night into...
A widespread freeze is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning, and again Sunday night into Monday morning.
By Max Crawford
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It doesn’t feel even close to freezing yet, but we’re growing more and more confident that our first “real” push of Arctic air of the season will have many waking up freezing for the first time this winter.

A Freeze Watch (which will become a “Warning” closer to Saturday) is in place for most counties in the Brazos Valley for Saturday night.

A couple things: Those NOT in the watch are still expected to get below freezing. This watch is specifically issued to mark the end of the growing season and the first freeze of a season, or the first freeze in an extended period of time. While many north of OSR have dipped below freezing a couple different times this winter, many closer to the coast (including Bryan-College Station) have not. Either way, you’ll want to take at least light freeze preps for both Saturday and Sunday night.

We’re talking the usual stuff: Cover or bring in tender vegetation if possible, allow the furry friends to sleep inside for a couple nights, and as an extra precaution, wrap/cover any outdoor exposed faucets.

Near record heat continues from now until New Year’s Day afternoon. That leaves ample time to make those simple preps to the outdoor pipes while it is still comfortable outside.

