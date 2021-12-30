Advertisement

From the Ground Up: Beef boom likely to continue into new year

Seasonal demand, processing changes affecting the bottom line
By Max Crawford
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s that time of year where we take a look inside; we re-evaluate things, re-examine our habits, and look forward to the new year. Often times, that’s centered around diet, and even though we may be past a “seasonal” demand for meat, some economists think the rising demand for beef, is just beginning.

“I would argue the whole industry has changed to where the cattle that you see out in the country when you’re out driving are producing a higher quality beef than ever before,” says David Anderson, an economist with Texas A&M Agrilife.

While pork and chicken demand has stayed steady over the past few decades, beef has skyrocketed.

“That’s the result of several decades of ranchers responding to consumers desires for a higher quality product, and delivering that higher quality product,” Anderson says.

With higher demand, quality, and some negative aspects like inflation, we can expect beef to continue to come at a premium. Anderson says that’s not stopping this beef train anytime soon, here or overseas.

“Our beef tends to be more expensive, but as we go to other countries, as their incomes grow, they upgrade their diets, and that means buying more beef. We’re benefitting from that. We’re exporting more beef into those, even though our beef is higher priced.”

The global economy rebound is something cattle ranchers should root for.

“Overall we’re exporting more than last year and the year before that and the five year has really been a growth area,” Anderson says there’s no reason to see that trend go down in the months and years to come.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police were in the 2300 block of Russell Street early Wednesday morning investigating...
Bryan Police investigating overnight shooting
Downtown Bryan's tallest building will get a makeover soon.
Varisco Building in Downtown Bryan getting makeover, new entertainment venue coming
Forecast temperatures and what it could feel like Sunday morning across the Brazos Valley
First freeze of the season, wind chills in the teens -- BIG cold front arrives this weekend
At-home COVID-19 tests.
Brazos County Health District says medical professionals need to confirm at-home COVID tests
3rd floor cantina
New ownership takes over 3rd Floor Cantina

Latest News

A widespread freeze is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning, and again Sunday night into...
Freeze Watch in place for majority of Brazos Valley for Saturday night
new years eve times square
New Year’s Eve celebrations around the Brazos Valley
2022 and You: Setting--and keeping--financial resolutions in the new year
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears