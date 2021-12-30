From the Ground Up: Beef boom likely to continue into new year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s that time of year where we take a look inside; we re-evaluate things, re-examine our habits, and look forward to the new year. Often times, that’s centered around diet, and even though we may be past a “seasonal” demand for meat, some economists think the rising demand for beef, is just beginning.

“I would argue the whole industry has changed to where the cattle that you see out in the country when you’re out driving are producing a higher quality beef than ever before,” says David Anderson, an economist with Texas A&M Agrilife.

While pork and chicken demand has stayed steady over the past few decades, beef has skyrocketed.

“That’s the result of several decades of ranchers responding to consumers desires for a higher quality product, and delivering that higher quality product,” Anderson says.

With higher demand, quality, and some negative aspects like inflation, we can expect beef to continue to come at a premium. Anderson says that’s not stopping this beef train anytime soon, here or overseas.

“Our beef tends to be more expensive, but as we go to other countries, as their incomes grow, they upgrade their diets, and that means buying more beef. We’re benefitting from that. We’re exporting more beef into those, even though our beef is higher priced.”

The global economy rebound is something cattle ranchers should root for.

“Overall we’re exporting more than last year and the year before that and the five year has really been a growth area,” Anderson says there’s no reason to see that trend go down in the months and years to come.

