Advertisement

Iowa troopers stopped gunman on way to White House with ‘hit list,’ federal documents state

By 6 News Staff reports and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT/Gray News) - A man described as heavily armed was pulled over in Cass County, Iowa, last week while on his way to the White House, according to federal court documents.

WOWT reported that Kuachua Brillion Xiong, a 25-year-old California man, has since been transferred to the Pottawattamie County Jail, where he remained Thursday morning.

The report said he allegedly told law enforcement officers that he would “do whatever it takes” to kill government leaders on his hit list, which included President Biden, the president’s chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, and Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg. When he spoke with investigators he described his would-be victims as “evil individuals.”

The report said that when he was pulled over Dec. 21, the man allegedly had an AR-15 rifle, ammunition, loaded magazines, body armor, and medical kits. He was using a map app on his phone, and the White House was set as his destination.

He described himself as a grocery store employee from Merced, Calif., but said the job was his cover “until called upon by God to ‘combat evil demons in the White House,’” federal documents state. He left the job two months ago and began assembling weapons and other supplies before beginning his trip to Washington, D.C. on Dec. 18. Federal authorities said that during Xiong’s arrest, Iowa troopers found an AR-15 rifle and loaded magazines, boxes of ammunition, body armor, a grappling hook, and medical kits. He also had cash which he told Iowa troopers was earmarked for his funeral expenses, the report states.

During an interview conducted by federal authorities, he talked about his disapproval of the government “due to the sex abuse of children,” and that “this type of behavior had to be dealt with,” the document states.

At the initial traffic stop, he told Iowa troopers that he wasn’t suicidal but would act in self-defense. The complaint further stated that he had no intention of returning to California to see his family and that he intended to drive directly to D.C. to carry out his plan. He said he had no hotel stays booked along the way because “getting a hotel would not be necessary.”

According to the report, he allegedly showed investigators a drawing of the White House grounds, noting a perceived weak spot which he said he identified during his research.

Xiong compiled his “hit list” by downloading TikTok videos, according to the report.

Copyright 2021 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police were in the 2300 block of Russell Street early Wednesday morning investigating...
Bryan Police investigating overnight shooting
Forecast temperatures and what it could feel like Sunday morning across the Brazos Valley
First freeze of the season, wind chills in the teens -- BIG cold front arrives this weekend
Downtown Bryan's tallest building will get a makeover soon.
Varisco Building in Downtown Bryan getting makeover, new entertainment venue coming
At-home COVID-19 tests.
Brazos County Health District says medical professionals need to confirm at-home COVID tests
3rd floor cantina
New ownership takes over 3rd Floor Cantina

Latest News

Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are set to discuss the Russian troop buildup at the...
Biden, Putin talk nearly an hour as alarm rises over Ukraine
FILE - The logo for Teva appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock...
New York jury holds drug firm Teva liable in opioid crisis
A crew installs a 2022 at Times Square in New York City on Sunday ahead of Friday's New Year's...
Times Square New Year’s Eve show will go on despite virus surge, mayor says
FILE - The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection meets at the Capitol...
House committee says Trump privilege claim should be tossed