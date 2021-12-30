Mumford Mustangs claim both Cotton Christmas Classic titles

MUMFORD, Texas (KBTX) - The Mumford Mustang basktball team claimed the Cotton Christmas Classic Wednesday evening with a 46-45 win over Big Sandy at Mustang Gym.

Bryson Rodriguez led the Mustangs with 15 points and was named to the All Tournament Team, whiel Desmond Gamble added 8 points and was named the Tournament Most Valuable Player. Henry Jones III had six points including the game winning bucket while Ruben Sustaita tossed in 5.

Mumford will be back in action on Friday when they travel to Franklin to take on the Lions. Tip off is set for 2:15 pm.

Mumford Lady Mustangs won the Cottom Christmas Classic with a 29-21 win over Bremond. (Darryl Bruffett)

The Mumford Lady Mustangs won the girls tournament championship with a 29-21 win over Bremond.

