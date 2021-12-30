Advertisement

New Year’s Eve celebrations around the Brazos Valley

new years eve times square
new years eve times square(Seth Wenig | AP)
By Conner Beene
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - New Year’s Eve is Friday and the Brazos Valley is ready to party. If you don’t want to stay home and watch the ball drop this year a few local businesses around the area will be hosting events to help start 2022 the right way.

3rd Floor Cantina will host a celebration on Friday. The band Sol Flair will be providing live entertainment and there will also be a champagne toast with balloons dropping from the ceiling that will be filled with prizes at midnight. You can purchase tickets here.

The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley has an event that the whole family can be a part of. Their annual “Rockin’ Noon Year’s Eve” is taking place Friday at 10 am. This is a free event. They will have a ball drop at 12 pm from the Lake Walk tower.

Later that night The Village and Vino Boheme will be hosting a “Bubbles and Blues” New Year’s Eve party that will support some local non-profits. The party starts at 8 p.m. and will have live music, charcuterie boards, desserts, and a midnight champagne toast. Tickets can be purchased on their website or at the door.

Messina Hof winery will once again hold their annual New Year’s Eve celebration from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. where they will have exclusive vineyard appetizers, desserts, and a midnight toast with some Texas sparkling wine.

1860 Italia in College Station will be having a three-course dinner experience featuring DJ Rob playing some music that will start at 9:30 pm.

The P.A. Smith Hotel in Navasota is officially open for business and will host a New Year’s Eve party from 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. While guests are attending they can tour the hotel and enjoy hors d’oeuvres and party favors all night. There will be a champagne toast and you will be able to watch the ball drop from New York on their big screen. The hotel will also be serving black-eyed peas to help bring in luck for 2022. More information including where you can book your stay can be found here.

