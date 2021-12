BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students from The Mary Catherine Harris School in Bryan ISD are celebrating their winter graduation.

The MC Harris School in Bryan was designed for students who are willing to concentrate on scholastic work in order to gain a diploma or GED.

The school has a focus on the students’ career objectives.

Congrats to all the The Mary Catherine Harris School in Bryan ISD students who earned diplomas this month! The winter... Posted by Bryan ISD on Monday, December 27, 2021

