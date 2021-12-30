Vanderbilt-Texas A&M game postponed

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- Due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Vanderbilt women’s basketball program, the Southeastern Conference announced Thursday’s game at Texas A&M has been postponed, consistent with the league’s COVID-19 management requirements.

A make-up date has not been determined.

The Aggies are scheduled to open SEC play at LSU on Sunday, Jan. 2.

