DENVER – Due to COVID-19 protocols within the Sam Houston women’s basketball program, the Bearkats will be unable to play their scheduled WAC game at UT Rio Grande Valley on Saturday, Jan. 1.

The two schools have agreed to reschedule the game for Monday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. inside the UTRGV Fieldhouse.

