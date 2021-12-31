Advertisement

2022 and You: Improving your nutrition and fitness in the new year

By Josh Ninke
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re looking to make some changes in your diet and exercise this year, there’s a lot you can do. Matt Hoffman, Clinical Assistant Professor with the Texas A&M College of Nursing has a few suggestions to get started!

First off, Hoffman says simple is better with your foods. Fruits, vegetables, and whole grains are great places to start.

It also helps to avoid anything that’s sugar-sweetened. Sodas in particular can have a negative impact on your body. Hoffman recommends that when you do indulge, cut the portion in half.

On the exercise side of health, try to focus on 150 minutes per week of moderate exercise or 75 minutes per week of vigorous activity. Brisk walks or even gardening can count as moderate. Vigorous exercise usually involves your classic exercises like running and swimming laps.

Also, make sure to eat after your workouts! It helps replace those calories you burned. Protein, in particular, helps after any weight training, regardless of whether you’re trying to bulk up or just maintain lean muscle mass.

Check out the video for more ideas!

