Advertisement

Bearkats beat Lamar in WAC opener

Sam Houston State Basketball
Sam Houston State Basketball(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Sam Houston men’s basketball team beat Lamar 75-64 Thursday night in the Western Athletic Conference opener for both teams. Sam Houston improves to 6-8 on the season.

Savion Flagg led the Bearkats in scoring with 22 points. Demarkus Lampley scored 20 points for Sam Houston. Donte Powers finished with 11 points. Jaden Ray has 11 assists for the Bearkats.

Sam Houston will be back in action Monday to face UT-Rio Grande Valley. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 pm at Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police were in the 2300 block of Russell Street early Wednesday morning investigating...
Bryan Police investigating overnight shooting
Forecast temperatures and what it could feel like Sunday morning across the Brazos Valley
First freeze of the season, wind chills in the teens -- BIG cold front arrives this weekend
Downtown Bryan's tallest building will get a makeover soon.
Varisco Building in Downtown Bryan getting makeover, new entertainment venue coming
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
At-home COVID-19 tests.
Brazos County Health District says medical professionals need to confirm at-home COVID tests

Latest News

This week's classroom champion is Caitlyn Crane!
This week's classroom champion is Caitlyn Crane!
Sam Houston State Basketball
WAC Announces Women’s Basketball Schedule Update for Sam Houston, UT Rio Grande Valley
Texas A&M wins SEC tune-up against Central Arkansas 85-59
Texas A&M wins SEC tune-up against Central Arkansas 85-59
Texas A&M wins SEC tune-up against Central Arkansas 85-59