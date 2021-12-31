Bearkats beat Lamar in WAC opener

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Sam Houston men’s basketball team beat Lamar 75-64 Thursday night in the Western Athletic Conference opener for both teams. Sam Houston improves to 6-8 on the season.

Savion Flagg led the Bearkats in scoring with 22 points. Demarkus Lampley scored 20 points for Sam Houston. Donte Powers finished with 11 points. Jaden Ray has 11 assists for the Bearkats.

Sam Houston will be back in action Monday to face UT-Rio Grande Valley. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 pm at Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville.

