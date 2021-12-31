Advertisement

BigShots Golf in Bryan will open to the public next week

The two-story, 40,000-square-foot dining and entertainment venue is the first building to open in the City of Bryan’s Travis Bryan Midtown Park and will be the fourth BigShots Golf location nationwide.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The time has arrived! BigShots Golf tells KBTX it is officially opening its doors in Bryan next week on Wednesday, January 5th from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. 

The two-story, 40,000-square-foot dining and entertainment venue is the first building to open in the City of Bryan’s Travis Bryan Midtown Park and will be the fourth BigShots Golf location nationwide.

BigShots Golf Aggieland will feature 60 high-tech tee boxes and is intended for players of all ages and skill levels, according to the company. Novice players, families and children can take part in interactive games such as Knockout and Pinball, while avid golfers can play full rounds on virtual golf courses all over the world.

The venue will include private event space, outdoor patio with yard games, fire pits, an 18-hole family-friendly mini-golf course and two sports bars serving innovated menu items, such as a PB&J Burger, house specialties, and signature cocktails.

On Wednesday, we spoke with Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson about the new business and the impact it will have on the community. Click here to view that report.

