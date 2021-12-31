Brazos Valley families start New Year’s celebrations early

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s never too early to celebrate the new year! The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley held its 8th annual Noon Year’s Eve and ball drop, but it was the first time the event was held at its new location at Lake Walk.

The Ball dropped from the Lake Walk tower, and kids at the museum had a hand in making it. The museum’s staff constructed the ball and the kids added the color and glitter. Along with the excitement of the ball drop, Jenna Dworkin, the museum’s education director, believes the kids saw physics in action by seeing the ball fall from the tower.

“It’s fun for the kids because they want to have fun on New Year’s as well but maybe can’t stay up as late as their parents, so it’s a nice event for us to countdown at 12 but just as 12 noon instead,” Dworkin said.

As the new year approaches, the museum’s staff is excited about their 2022 events including the Daddy-Daughter Dance in February. Click here to access the museum’s calendar.

