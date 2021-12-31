Brazos Valley’s 2021 weather by the numbers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - 2021 was a year that brought the Brazos Valley weather events at a rapid pace for the first half of the calendar before slowing down through the back half. On paper, it looks almost like a balanced year as expected when put up against the 30-year baseline normals. On closer inspection, it was the extremes on both ends of the scale -- hot and cold, flood and drought -- that truly made this year an interesting one to experience.

2021 PRECIPITATION

A look back at rainfall totals for Bryan-College Station at the Easterwood Airport reporting site (KBTX)

Nine out of the last twelve months were considered “below-average” for rainfall in 2021. For Bryan-College Station, only April, May, and July were considered “above-average.” In fact, July managed to collect about double the rainfall a typical one would bring the Brazos Valley on an average year. Still, due to a very wet spring and first half of summer, the year technically only ended 3.35″ behind average. This is just a snapshot of one location over our 16 county area. May, June, and July brought localized downpours that produced as much as 6″ to 12″ at a time over pockets of the Brazos Valley. At the same time, this year’s highly uneven rainfall left other parts of the area well behind average for needed moisture.

The year will end with abnormally dry conditions across the central and eastern Brazos Valley, along with over half of Houston and Trinity Counties in a Moderate Drought.

2021 TEMPERATURES

Nothing caught Brazos Valley residents’ attention more than the temperature this year. At the peak of the February freeze, Bryan-College Station was as much as 40° below average as the temperature plummeted below freezing for 86 consecutive hours. The coldest temperature was recorded at 5° on February 16th while the hottest temperature of the year was 99° on several occasions. It is worth noting here that officially, Bryan-College did not experience a triple-digit afternoon throughout the entire year. As of December 31st, the 100°-free streak checks in at 485 days.

Of the past 12 months, seven were considered above average, while five were below average. Most significant of note: February which was cooler-than-average by 7°, July which did not feature a single above-average day, and December which came within 0.2° of the warmest December ever on record. All said and done, the preliminary average temperature for Bryan-College Station in 2021 checked in at (a preliminary) 70.2°, 0.8° above the 30-year-climate baseline.

HERE’S A LOOK AT BACK THE PAST 12 MONTHS OF WEATHER IN THE BRAZOS VALLEY:

January: After a stretch of 1,130 of (measurable) snow-free days in Bryan-College Station, that drought was broken on the 10th day of January. While the new year started chilly and record snow covered the ground on a magical Sunday, most of January 2021 was defined by comfortable, but unseasonably warm, days. The back half of the month was characterized by temperatures better suited for March along with cloudy, gloomy, drippy days that produced damp weather but left little behind in the rain gauge. The sun disappeared behind the clouds on Monday the 18th and did not reappear again until a cold front cleared the overcast on the 26th. More details about January

February: One that the Brazos Valley and State of Texas will remember for a lifetime. The second snow of the season fell Valentine's night, but winter euphoria quickly froze into a frigid nightmare as power and water failed to stay on to millions as the coldest of the arctic air settled in. The low temperature on the 16th fell to the coldest the Brazos Valley's thermometer has seen since the late 1980s. The month started with temperatures some 10° to 20° above average. A weak cold front on the 5th day of the month saw the cool air undone by the 6th as south winds took right back over. The first wave of cold air broke that warm snap on the 9th and temperatures only plunged into the freezer from there. Parts of the Brazos Valley clocked over 100 hours below freezing between Saturday the 13th and Friday the 19th. Bryan-College Station fell short of the 100-hour mark due to the official thermometer at Easterwood Airport briefly jumping to 33° both on the 13th and again on the 18th. The coldest temperature recorded in the area: -1° in Leona, Centerville, and Marquez the morning of the 16th. More details about February

March: Coming on the heels of a WILD February in Texas and the Brazos Valley, March 2021 was, well, kind of bland. March surrounded the Brazos Valley with severe weather. Multiple, long-track tornado events occurred in the Texas Panhandle, East Texas, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Alabama. Intense thunderstorms capable of hail up to the size of golf and tennis balls moved through the Hill Country, North Texas, and Central Texas. Locally a few watches were issued by the National Weather Service and noisy storms rattled by at times, but the first month of severe weather season treated Southeast Texas kindly. More details about March

April: April was a cooler month for the Brazos Valley, with 14 days checking in below average during the afternoon hours, several as much as 10° to 15° below. A decent amount of rain events showed up to kick off spring-time feelings. The 23rd brought the highest one-day rainfall total to Bryan-College Station with Easterwood Airport collecting just over an inch and a half of rain on the 23rd. April was a cooler month for the Brazos Valley, with 14 days checking in below average during the afternoon hours, several as much as 10° to 15° below. A decent amount of rain events showed up to kick off spring-time feelings. The 23rd brought the highest one-day rainfall total to Bryan-College Station with Easterwood Airport collecting just over an inch and a half of rain on the 23rd. A destructive hail storm pummeled Brazos and Roberston Counties with hail up to the size of baseballs. $ 1.2 million in damages were reported by the City of Bryan alone.

May: What a tough month for outdoor events -- including many high school graduations across the Brazos Valley. Multple 1″ rainfall events occurred as strong and severe thunderstorms brought hail, high wind, lightning, and occasional tornado concerns to the Brazos Valley. 7.2″ of rain fell for the month at Easterwood Airport, over two and a half inches more than expected when compared to the 30-year-baseline. Isolated thunderstorms sat stationary over localized spots in the Brazos Valley producing as much as 6″ to 12″ of rain in a matter of hours.

June: Drought officially came to an end in June. That is something three months of very active, wet weather corrected after an incredibly dry end to 2020 and start to 2021. June started active. June ended active. Rainfall was anything but evenly distributed across the area -- another theme that spilled over from May -- as tropical downpours stole the afternoons and evenings from many. Monthly rainfall totals ranged anywhere from as low as 1.75″ to as high as 8″ across our 16 counties. Still, Bryan-College Station's official rainfall report from Easterwood Airport ended the month behind on rain by 0.31″ More details about June

July: For the first time in a very, extremely long time, Bryan-College Station experienced a month where not a single afternoon high was considered "above-average." While July 2021 will not go down as either an all-time top 10 wettest or coolest month on record, it did fall in the top 20 rankings for both since 1952, when records began at Easterwood Airport. Officially, Bryan-College Station collected 4.01″ of rain at Easterwood Airport, exceeding the expected, average rainfall by a little over 2 inches. Higher rainfall totals fell across different parts of the Brazos Valley with daily storms depositing multiple inches of rain over smaller pockets on many of the active days. Since June, 7.71″ has made it into the rain gauge at the airport, creating a summer surplus of 1.72″. For the year, July put the official rainfall total at 24.49″, a little over an inch and a quarter above the expected rainfall for the first 211 days of the year. This was the 13th wettest July since 1952. The last time a July brought this much rain was 2003 when 4.05″ fell. More details about July

August: Coming off a top 20 coolest / wettest July on record, scattered, daily rain in the area placed enough cloud cover in the sky to keep afternoon highs below the average for a majority of the month. However, warmer-than-average mornings offset those rain-cooled afternoons, putting August 2021′s average temperature not far from what you would expect as the "typical." August's rain and thunderstorm activity came with much less fanfare than the past few months. While totals were widely scattered yet again, only one day brought widespread wet weather to the Brazos Valley -- Sunday the 15th. A weak boundary flipping wind out of the north set up slow-to-stationary deluges producing anywhere widespread 1″ to 3″ totals, with pockets of 4″ to 6″ in localized in parts of Brazos and Lee Counties More details about August

September: By the time rain started falling the night of the 28th, it was a sight for sore eyes in the Brazos Valley. The first three days of the month collected 0.24″ of rain. it took another 25 days before a measurable drop of rain could be found at Easterwood Airport as a line of storms soaked in a much-needed 1″ - 3″ across the area. With highs in the 80s and 90s and a lack of rain, a majority of the 16 county area fell under Abnormally Dry conditions -- one step removed from drought -- for the first time since early May. Burn bans returned to nearly half of the area by the end of the month. Even with a tropical storm passing south of the area by 100 miles, Bryan-College Station only managed to collect 1.77″ of rain over the past 30 days. While Tropical Storm Nicholas was at one time forecast to cut right through the Brazos Valley, a shifting center of circulation eventually took the brief hurricane right along the Upper Texas Coast, leaving the Brazos Valley on the dry side of the tropical system. More details about September

October: October was full of more tricks than treats in 2021. After 24 afternoons and 20 mornings checked in above-average , the month officially ended as the 7th ALL-TIME WARMEST on record for Bryan-College Station. While the afternoons were warm, it was morning temperatures over the past 31 days that elevated 2021 up the ranks in the record books. Nine mornings registered temperatures 10° - 15° above-average, while six others started the day 5° to 9° above. This contributed to this month being the 3rd warmest for mornings, on average, since 1951 (when records began at Easterwood Airport). It was the 5th warmest for afternoons, on average, in the past 70 years. More details about October

November: A slightly above-average month that started rolling cold fronts across the Brazos Valley. That, plus plenty of gusty days, will be what November 2021 is remembered -- or rather easily forgotten -- for. As expected in a La Niña fall, while the cool air was steep and dropped temperatures well below average, the warm-ups took right back over and kept thermometers flip-flopping many times over. Bryan-College Station officially reached 80° seven times over the past month. The warmest afternoon came the 17th when the recorded daytime high checked in at 84°. With all of the back and forth in temperatures, a hefty wind blew as newly changed fall foliage was ruffled off of branches. Thanksgiving Eve and Day brought the highest recorded wind gust up to 35mph each. Five days clocked a wind over 30mph while 17 featured wind speeds over 20mph. More details about November

December: 2021 made a run at becoming the warmest December of record in Bryan-College Station. That is a feat that has not been attempted in 132 years when the average temperature of 1889s December checked in a 66.6°. The preliminary average for this month fell at 66.4°, which is a full 5.7° above the second warmest spot set in 1984. A few rain events passed by quickly as two cold fronts managed to cross through the Brazos Valley. All in all, it was a month characterized by extremely warm temperatures, and many record high minimum and record highs either being tied or broken throughout the month.

