COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station boys basketball team closed out 2021 with a 45-39 win over Brenham. The Cougars move on to 9-10 overall and 4-1 in district play.

The Cougars had control the whole game, going into the break leading 22-14.

College Station will be back on the hardwood at Jordan on January 7.

