Leonard Motors in Bryan seeks nominations for its car giveaway in January

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Leonard Motors is giving away a car at the end of January, and they’re looking for nominations.

It’s a 2007 Saturn Vue that they’ve fixed up with the help of other auto businesses in town. Along with the car, Leonard Motors says they will also provide four free oil changes in the first year, help maintain the vehicle, and give the winner a one-year warranty.

Owner and General Manager Elise Leonard says they wanted to do something to give back to the community.

”You have those families out there that sometimes they have to rely on transportation from family and friends,” Leonard said. “If this is something that we can give away to them, to that individual, then that will help relieve some of the stress financially.”

The deadline to submit nominations is 3 p.m. on Jan. 20, and Leonard says you can nominate yourself. The giveaway is set for Jan. 31.

“Really what we just want to know is what their story is,” Leonard said. “What is the background? Why is this individual deserving of this vehicle, either yourself or someone else?”

Leonard says she hopes and plans to do one of these giveaways every year moving forward, which is another reason she’s excited about it.

“I grew up here, and I’m from Bryan. I graduated from Bryan High, and my family has always been in this industry,” Leonard said. “We had this car, and we really, really wanted to give back to the community. Unfortunately, in the past, we haven’t been able to. It’s been hard on everybody with the pandemic and all of this coming around, and I just felt like this was a good way for us to give back to the community.”

To nominate someone, use the form below and email it to elise.leonard@leonardmotorsbcs.com or drop it off at their office located at 1207 S. Coulter Drive in Bryan.

Leonard Motors 2007 Saturn Vue Giveaway nomination form (KBTX)

