Milam County considering an ambulance only ESD to improve access to healthcare

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) -The Milam County Commissioners Court created a Milam County Medical Taskforce back in April to investigate medical issues in the County.

The task force focused on three areas of interest aimed at improving the overall health and wellbeing of the county and the medical services they provide. Taskforce members worked to see if having an after-hours or urgent care facility was economically feasible, whether or not another ambulance is needed in the county to supplement the services currently being provided by AMR and PHI ambulance service in the County. The group also worked to see if utilizing the existing building that once housed the former Rockdale Hospital and Medical Clinic is a feasible option to address the medical need of the county.

The task force issues its final report to the commissioner’s court on December 14. The group informed commissioners that they believe that It is not economically feasible to pursue an urgent care or after-hours facility for the county. They also concluded that it was not feasible for the county to use repurpose the Rockdale Hospital facility for medical services.

The task force did recommend county leaders consider forming an emergency service district that would help improve ground and air ambulance service for Milam County residents. If created as suggested the emergency service district would be funded through an ad Valorem tax that would not exceed .10 per $100 valuation. In order to start the process of creating an emergency service district, a petition would have to garner a minimum of 100 signatures from Milam County residents before being presented to the commissioner’s court. Once approved by county leaders the proposed district would be put on the ballot at an upcoming election for residents to approve or deny.

“We looked at everything from emergency service districts, which composes of ambulance service and air ambulance service. We looked at hospital districts and we unanimously decided that we would recommend that the county try to establish a countywide emergency service district for ambulances only,” said Collier Perry, task force chairman.

If approved county leaders will have to determine if they should hire staff and provide the service or continue to contract with a provider.

City leaders say these issues will be considered and recommendations from the Commissioner’s court will be made soon so that the voters can make an informed decision.

Click here to read the full report.

