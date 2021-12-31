Milam County COVID-19 antibody infusion center to remain open through January

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) -As coronavirus cases continue to rise across the country some antibody infusion treatment centers are scaling back operations and some are temporarily closing altogether. Centers in Austin, Fort Worth, San Antonio, El Paso, Fort Worth, and The Woodlands have reported to the Texas Department of State Health Services that they’re running out of sotrovimab, a monoclonal antibody treatment that officials say is effective against the omicron variant.

Many people in central Texas rely on the Milam County antibody infusion center in Rockdale. It was scheduled to close until Milam County Judge Steve Young and other leaders got involved. Milam County is beginning to see a surge in cases. Currently, the county has no lab-confirmed cases of the Omicron variant. They say the delta variant continues to be their issue but they know it’s just a matter of time before other variants make their way to the area.

“We have infused a lot of people here in Milam County, both citizens of the county and citizens outside the county. It’s available to anyone. We like it here because we have a great central location here,” said Young. “A week ago today we had 13 active cases in Milam County. Today we have 48 so we’ve had a great increase in the number of cases.”

“We’re worried about the other variants, of course, and we think that the infusion clinic is a big help for that. We have yet to have a confirmed case of the new variant in Milam County,” said Young. " What I do know is it’s coming and I do know that this infusion clinic will help people who get infected.”

Rockdale residents Paul and Rita Johnson recently contracted COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. They say after receiving the antibody treatment they felt better in less than 24 hours. Paul and Rita, say they would like to see more treatment centers in rural communities.

“We’d had to have gone an hour away, at least to either Round Rock or Brenham or Waco Temple, you know, it would have been a big drive for us to get somewhere else,” said Rita.

Young says he’s proud to have the facility in Milam County and would like it to stay as long as there is a need for the treatment.

“We thank the governor and the Texas Department of Emergency Management for allowing us to have this great infusion clinic,” said Young. “We want the facility here. We want to keep it here. We want people in the county to be able to use it and we want people from outside of the county to be able to use it because it helps fight the virus and it keeps people from getting sick.”

The Milam County clinic is open daily from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. but is appointment only. For more information call 512-853-0208

Infusion Clinic to Remain in Milam County: We have had the good fortune of having the only rural infusion clinic in Central Texas right here in Milam County. The clinic is here due to our requests to the State and the Texas Department of Emergency Management. Our central location and the vacated hospital give us the perfect place for the clinic. Last week, we formally requested that the clinic be kept in Milam County for the foreseeable future, but to our dismay we were told it would close December 31, 2021. We began planning how we could hire our own staff, get the medication and run an independent clinic. However, on Monday, December 27, 2021, we got word from TDEM that we could keep the clinic at least through January 31, 2022! With the new variant coming, we will also get a new infusion medication that will be effective against the Omicron virus. The clinic is located at the former Rockdale Hospital at 1700 Brazos. The clinic is open from 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. daily. Call 512 853 0208 for an appointment. We thank Ms. Elizabeth Sanchez and all the nice ladies that are running this outstanding clinic. This is a great benefit to all of us in Milam County and one more tool to fight this dreadful virus.

