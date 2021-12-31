One injured in overnight shooting in Bryan
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one person with non life-threatening injuries, according to officials.
Police say it happened just before 4 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Navidad Street in Bryan.
When officers arrived on scene, they found one gunshot victim with non life-threatening injuries and treated him on scene until EMS arrived.
BPD says this is an isolated incident. They have not yet released information about a suspect.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
