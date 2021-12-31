Advertisement

One injured in overnight shooting in Bryan

Police say the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Navidad Street in Bryan.
One injured in overnight shooting in Bryan.
One injured in overnight shooting in Bryan.
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one person with non life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Police say it happened just before 4 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Navidad Street in Bryan.

When officers arrived on scene, they found one gunshot victim with non life-threatening injuries and treated him on scene until EMS arrived.

BPD says this is an isolated incident. They have not yet released information about a suspect.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pickup truck was hit multiple times by gunfire early Wednesday morning.
Bryan man’s pickup truck riddled with bullets, police still investigating shooting at Bonham Park
Forecast temperatures and what it could feel like Sunday morning across the Brazos Valley
First freeze of the season, wind chills in the teens -- BIG cold front arrives this weekend
Believe it or not, animal rain happens when small animals like fish, frogs, snakes and birds...
Fish fall from the sky during rainstorm in eastern Texas
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
College Station resident Don Hamblin spent each of the last ten mornings cutting the branches...
CS man strips down hundreds of unsold Christmas trees to be made into canes for veterans

Latest News

Governor Abbott announced today that the State of Texas is requesting more federal assistance...
Gov. Abbott requesting more COVID-19 testing sites, personnel, treatments from federal government
new years eve times square
New Year’s Eve celebrations around the Brazos Valley
2022 and You: Setting--and keeping--financial resolutions in the new year
2022 and You: Improving your nutrition and fitness in the new year