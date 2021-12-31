One injured in overnight shooting in Bryan.

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one person with non life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Police say it happened just before 4 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Navidad Street in Bryan.

When officers arrived on scene, they found one gunshot victim with non life-threatening injuries and treated him on scene until EMS arrived.

BPD says this is an isolated incident. They have not yet released information about a suspect.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

