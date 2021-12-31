Advertisement

Rudder closes out 2021 with win

By John Wilson
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder boys basketball team beat Magnolia 66-46 Friday in a district 19-5A game at The Armory. The Rangers improve to 11-8 on the season and 1-3 in district play.

The Rangers took control of the game in the second quarter outscoring Magnolia 19-2. Jeremiah Johnson led Rudder in scoring with 20 points. Kevin Holmes finished with 13 points. Robert McGee scored 11 points.

Rudder will return to action January 4 for a road game against Waller.

