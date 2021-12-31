Weekend Gardener: New Year resolutions for your garden

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - You can make a lot of choices to change in the new year, so how about making some changes in your garden?

First off, you can look into becoming a master gardener! Texas A&M Agrilife would love to help you on your journey.

If that’s a bit too much though, try incorporating Earth-Kind Landscaping principles. Mulching is an easy way to do that. Also, consider using more native plants as opposed to invasive species.

Jayla Fry has more suggestions in the video above!

