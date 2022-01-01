Alabama in the title game
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Alabama will again be competing for college football’s national championship. The Crimson Tide smothered Cincinnati’s offense and beat the Bearcats 27-6 in the Cotton Bowl this afternoon.
Brian Robinson ran for a career-high 204 yards, while Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young threw three touchdowns for Alabama.
Cincinnati had been undefeated and were the first non-Power Five team to make the four-team College Football Playoff.
