Alabama in the title game

The Bearcats will take on Alabama in Friday's Cotton Bowl game.
The Bearcats will take on Alabama in Friday's Cotton Bowl game.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Alabama will again be competing for college football’s national championship. The Crimson Tide smothered Cincinnati’s offense and beat the Bearcats 27-6 in the Cotton Bowl this afternoon.

Brian Robinson ran for a career-high 204 yards, while Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young threw three touchdowns for Alabama.

Cincinnati had been undefeated and were the first non-Power Five team to make the four-team College Football Playoff.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

