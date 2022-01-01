Advertisement

Century Square host annual “Noon Year’s Eve” celebration

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Families rang in the New Year’s Eve at Fridays Noon Year event at Century Square in College Station.

The free event kicked off with bubbles and a countdown to noon.

People of all ages enjoyed dancing, music, lawn games, face painting, and many more family-friendly events.

Families in attendance say the event was a great way to bring in the near year.

“We’re having so much fun. I’m so glad there’s some free stuff to do,” said College Station resident Adrianna Carrillo. “We love the DJ. There were bubbles for the kids, a free little chess thing, and the day was beautiful today.”

Happy Noon Year!!!

Posted by Century Square on Friday, December 31, 2021

