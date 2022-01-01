Gloria Kennard and Pleasant Grove Baptist Church serving free New Year’s lunch

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - To ring in the new year, Gloria Kennard and Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church will be serving a free lunch. Anyone can stop by the church from 11:30 am to 2 pm and get a meal.

Kennard is no stranger to feeding her community. She did the same thing at the beginning of 2021 and has hosted a Thanksgiving fellowship meal for over 30 years

Pleasant Grove Baptist Church is located at 310 W Martin Luther King Jr St in Bryan.

