Gloria Kennard and Pleasant Grove Baptist Church serving free New Year’s lunch

(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - To ring in the new year, Gloria Kennard and Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church will be serving a free lunch. Anyone can stop by the church from 11:30 am to 2 pm and get a meal.

Kennard is no stranger to feeding her community. She did the same thing at the beginning of 2021 and has hosted a Thanksgiving fellowship meal for over 30 years

Pleasant Grove Baptist Church is located at 310 W Martin Luther King Jr St in Bryan.

