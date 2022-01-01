Grimes County celebrates new justice and business center with ribbon cutting

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) -Grimes County leaders from the past and present were on hand to cut the ribbon and dedicate the new Grimes County Justice and Business Center in Anderson Friday.

The ceremony is two years exactly when city leaders broke ground for the new facility on New Year’s Eve in 2019.

After two years of setbacks and delays due to the pandemic, supply chain problems, and other issues the justice and business center will open its doors to the public on Tuesday.

The massive 32,000sq. ft. facility is now home to the district, county, commissioners, court. The county judge, constable, auditor, clerk, district attorney, human resources, tax assessor-collector, treasure, veterans services, and I.T departments are also located in the new facility.

Grimes County Judge Joe Fauth says getting the project done wasn’t easy but getting it done on the second anniversary of the initial groundbreaking made it worthwhile.

“We had our groundbreaking two years ago, New Year’s Eve day 2019 so it’s kind of a great day for us,” said Fauth. “In two years we’ve got this project up and ready to move in and starting next Tuesday.”

“I guess some might say, well, it took you that long,” said Fauth. “We had about 159 rain days. We’ve had two years of COVID. We had a six-week delay because of the freeze in February, but we’re here and we’re going to start moving in Tuesday and it’s going to be a great presentation for all of the citizens of Grimes County.”

Residents like David Patrick say they’ll miss the old historical courthouse but the new building brings the county into the 21st century.

“People loved the old building,” said Patrick. “I think people will come to like, love the new building as well, simply because it shows a new face, a new identity for Grimes County.”

Many Ann Waters is the Tax Assessor-Collector for the county. She says the move will allow departments like hers to run more efficiently and residents can receive more services from a central location.

“I’m looking forward to all of us being in one spot because as it is now, we have several different buildings that when customers have to come in for assistance If we can’t help them, we have to send them to another building,” said Waters. " This way if they need assistance we can say, okay, you just go down the hall, second door on the right or whatever and they’re right there.”

Fauth says the new justice and business center is something the county should be proud of.

“Having this 32,000 square foot facility, adding a district courtroom, a county court at law courtroom, and a commissioner’s courtroom, putting our business offices here is going to make all the difference in the world for our citizens,” said Fauth.

“This project has been talked about since 2007, so that was a long time ago, but the county was able to put money back into its general fund for this day, we did not have to sell any bonds. We did not have to raise taxes. We didn’t have to take out a loan,” said Fauth. “This project is paid for so that’s a blessing to us and it’s a relief to all of our citizens.”

