Multiple freeze advisories in effect for the Brazos Valley: Know the difference & what to prepare for

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cold air is plunging south through Texas New Year’s Day. A strong cold front is expected to sink through the Brazos Valley between 7pm and 10pm Saturday, quickly dropping temperatures in the wake.

Preparations should be made Saturday for the first freeze of the season. This freeze is extremely behind schedule and will become the fourth latest freeze of record for Bryan-College Station.

The National Weather Service has issued both a Freeze WARNING for a majority of the area and a Hard Freeze WATCH for a handful of counties over the next 48 hours.

Here’s what to expect and when along with what you should do to prepare your home and business:

FREEZE WARNING

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for a majority of the Brazos Valley Saturday night (KBTX)

The following counties are under a Freeze WARNING between 3 am and 9 am Sunday, January 2nd:

Austin • Burleson • Brazos • Grimes • Houston • Madison • Montgomery • San Jacinto • Trinity • Walker • Waller • Washington

This is issued when temperatures are expected at or below 32° for the first time of the season or if a late-season freeze is anticipated after the spring growing season has begun. A watch will be issued ahead of the expected event, a warning is issued when the freeze is imminent.

Outdoor faucets should be covered, exposed pipe wrapped, sensitive plants and citrus trees brought in or covered. Animals should be given a warm place to shelter during the freezing temperatures.

Forecast lows Saturday night into early Sunday morning are expected to fall between 26° and 32° across the Brazos Valley. As a side note, with this particular event, wind chill values are expected in the teens through mid-morning Sunday. Livestock should be sheltered, protected, and given plenty of food. The entire Brazos Valley will fall to or below 32° during this event -- however, those not included in the warning have already experienced the first freeze of the season earlier in December.

HARD FREEZE WATCH

A HARD FREEZE WATCH is in effect for parts of the Brazos Valley Sunday night (KBTX)

The following counties are under a Hard Freeze WATCH between midnight and 9am Monday, January 3rd:

Burleson • Brazos • Grimes • Houston • Madison • Trinity

This is issued when temperatures are expected to fall to or below 24° for two hours or more. A watch will be issued ahead of the expected event, a warning is issued with the hard freeze is imminent.

This type of prolonged cold could freeze pipes both inside and outside of homes and buildings. Along with protecting exposed, outdoor plumbing, pipes in unheated/insulated crawl spaces, attics, garages, and other areas should be protected. Hardy plants susceptible to extremely cold weather should be protected with blankets, frost cloth, or something similar. Two or three inches of mulch can be added to protect the roots of plants and trees. While frost and freeze damage is expected, the roots are protected and will allow plants to come back in the spring.

Forecast lows Sunday night into early Monday morning are expected between 23° and 28° across the watch area. This product will likely be upgraded to a WARNING sometime Sunday as the hard freeze conditions become imminent.

Know the difference to protect yourself and family during cold weather (NOAA)

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.