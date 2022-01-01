Radio hosts Frito and Katy sign off the airwaves at Candy 95

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -New Year’s Eve marked the end of an era for radio personalities Tucker “Frito” Young and Katy Dempsey at Bryan Broadcasting’s Candy 95.

Friday’s show was bittersweet for the hosts and listeners. Loyal fans called and sent messages into the show to bid the duo farewell as they set out on their next broadcasting journey.

The pair announced their departure back in early December. They told listeners they’re staying together but did not announce where they are going.

Frito and Katy’s Morning Candy has won several accolades in broadcasting including awards from the National Association of Broadcasters, the Marconi Award for small market personalities of the year, and several Best of the Brazos Awards for best radio personality.

The longtime broadcasters say they’re grateful for the support of the listeners over the years.

”I would hope that we entertained some people. Really the show was just me and my best friend talking on the radio and having fun and I hope people enjoyed it,” said Young. “It’s just been a blast. It’s been an amazing eight-year run.”

“Brazos Valley is just such a special community and the fact that we were able to be here to serve it and they responded the way they did has been nothing short of incredible. We’ve been able to help out a lot of groups and a lot of different organizations,” said Dempsey.

Frito and Katy said they will make an announcement about what they have planned next whenever they are able to talk about it.

