Warm start to New Year’s Day before winter blows back into the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a warm end to 2021 with this December clocking in as the second warmest on record, big changes arrive Saturday evening as a cold front blows winter back into the Brazos Valley.

NEW YEAR’S EVE

Before it can get here though, warm and breezy conditions are in store for any New Year’s Eve plans, with temperatures in the low 70s and winds gusting upwards of 25 - 30 mph at times. A few isolated showers will be possible through the overnight, before another warmer than average start to the first day of the new year.

Warm, breezy conditions in store for New Year's Eve celebrations (KBTX)

NEW YEAR’S DAY

New Year’s Day looks to feature more cloud cover through the first half of the day, before a quick wind shift brings out a bit more sunshine through the afternoon hours. This should help daytime highs reach for the low 80s for most, nearing or reaching record warmth for January 1st. A healthy south breeze will likely be a theme of the first half of the day, with a few more isolated showers possible through the early afternoon.

Warm, breezy conditions in store for the majority of New Year's Day with a few isolated showers possible. (KBTX)

SATURDAY EVENING’S COLD FRONT

Big changes arrive Saturday evening as a cold front pushes in from the north. As of Friday evening, the current timeline for the front’s arrival is below:

STRONG cold front on track for SATURDAY evening, kicking up a bitter cold wind & tanking temperatures through the night.



Current ETA on when things start clattering on the lawn & temperatures start falling #bcstx #brrrcstx pic.twitter.com/zhgIHJrWmU — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) December 31, 2021

A gusty north wind takes over as the front passes by, gusting up to 25 - 35 mph at times as it ushers much colder air into the Brazos Valley. So cold, that temperatures could potentially drop ~20° within the first few hours of the front passing through.

Freeze preps should be taken care of throughout New Year’s Day, as temperatures at or below freezing are expected for most both Saturday and Sunday night. Factor in a gusty north wind, and it will likely feel like the teens in some areas, especially by Sunday morning. Best to cover up outdoor faucets / exposed pipes before the front arrives, as well as cover up sensitive vegetation and make plans to bring the pets inside before bed Saturday night.

Continue those freeze preps Saturday before winter blows back in Saturday evening. (KBTX)

A Freeze Watch is still in place for the majority of the Brazos Valley, and will likely be transitioned to a Freeze Warning as we near the front’s arrival. While not technically in effect for our northern counties since those areas have already experienced their first freeze of the season, everyone should take the necessary steps to prepare for the cold throughout the day Saturday!

