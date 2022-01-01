Women’s Basketball Opens SEC Play On the Road Against LSU

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team opens the new year looking to defend its 2021 Regular Season Southeastern Conference Championship as it opens conference play against LSU at 2 p.m. on Sunday inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Last Time Out

The Aggies (10-2) return to the court after a 13-day break preceded by a win over UTSA, 77-51, on Dec. 20. Texas A&M was set to open conference play at home against Vanderbilt on Dec. 30, but following a combination of positive tests, contract tracing, and subsequent quarantining within the Vanderbilt women’s basketball program, the matchup was postponed.

Team Leaders

Kayla Wells leads the team, averaging 17.5 points per game. Jordan Nixon is second on the team, registering 14.5 points per contest while dishing out 4.3 assists. Texas A&M leads the country in 3-point field goal percentage, draining 43.5% of its shots from beyond the arc. The Aggies have four players shooting over 40% from deep this season.

The Series

Texas A&M is competing against LSU (13-1) for the 33rd time, with the all-time series tied 16-16. The Maroon & White last faced the Tigers during the quarterfinals of the 2021 SEC Tournament where it won, 77-58. LSU is led by Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee head coach Kim Mulkey.

Blair & Mulkey

Head coach Gary Blair and Mulkey have a deep history. Blair coached Mulkey as an assistant while the two were at Louisiana Tech from 1980-84. The pair helped the Lady Techsters to two national titles, including the inaugural NCAA Championship in 1982. This will be the 25th meeting between the pair as head coaches, dating back to their Big 12 battles when Mulkey led the Baylor Lady Bears.

How to Watch

The matchup will be televised on SECN+ with live stats here. Additionally, radio listeners can tune in locally to 1650 AM/94.5 FM or worldwide inside the 12th Man Mobile App with Tom Turbiville and Steve Miller on the call.

