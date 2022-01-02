Advertisement

Another widespread freeze expected overnight Sunday

By Mia Montgomery
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
How are we doing out there, Brazos Valley? An overnight round of wintry mix for some and a widespread freeze for all started off the day Sunday before temperatures climbed into the low 40s this afternoon -- a good 35° - 45° colder than Saturday afternoon! A gusty north wind is still on hand keeping wind chill values in the 30s, meaning jackets are still needed throughout the rest of the day and tonight as winds settle and temperatures tumble through the overnight hours. A HARD FREEZE WARNING has been issued for the Central and Northeastern Brazos Valley from midnight - 10 am Monday. Temperatures are expected to fall into the 20s area-wide by sunrise, meaning you’ll want to practice freeze precautions again before heading to bed Sunday night. Plan to once again bring the pets indoors, cover up / bring in tender plants, and wrap outdoor faucets & exposed pipes while allowing them to drip slowly.

Monday morning’s widespread freeze will lead in another day of sunshine with highs slightly warmer, in the upper 40s / low 50s and a much calmer wind in store. Some areas could potentially dip down to the freezing threshold early Tuesday, but after that, temperatures will continue to warm into midweek with plenty of sunshine before another front approaches by Wednesday/early Thursday.

Sunday Night: Clear skies. Low: 26. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 52. Wind: N becoming SE 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 33. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 66. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

