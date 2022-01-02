Advertisement

Arctic air arrives in the Brazos Valley; quick round of wintry weather leaves thin coat of ice for some

8am wind chill values ranged between 9° and 17° Sunday morning
A light coat of ice accumulated on Brazos Valley rooftops early Sunday morning as a brief round of wintry weather passed by
A light coat of ice accumulated on Brazos Valley rooftops early Sunday morning as a brief round of wintry weather passed by(Susan Slowey)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The biggest plunge of winter air so far this season seeped into the Brazos Valley Saturday night. Residents woke up to temperatures in the wide-spread 20s at sunrise Sunday. Blustery 30 to 40mph wind gusts made it feel like 9° to 17°. These are the coldest temperatures, lowest wind chills, and -- for some -- the first freeze that the area has experienced since the February freeze of 2021.

Easterwood Airport reached a low of 26° Sunday morning, making this the fourth latest first freeze of record for Bryan-College Station.

A passing disturbance managed to squeeze out a quick round of light, wintry weather across parts of the Brazos Valley between 1 am and 6 am. Light ice accumulations were reported on rooftops, back decks, and car windshields. Record highs in the 80s Saturday afternoon and warm ground temperatures kept any ice from accumulating on roads and surfaces, even as temperatures dropped well below freezing. The National Weather Service issued a brief Winter Weather Advisory, that has since expired.

Below is a preliminary list of Sunday morning’s low temperatures across the Brazos Valley:

  • Easterwood Airport - College Station: 26°
  • Lick Creek Park - College Station: 25°
  • Coulter Field - Bryan: 25°
  • Downtown Bryan: 23°
  • Wixon Valley: 25°
  • Caldwell: 21°
  • Snook: 25°
  • Rockdale: 20°
  • Milano: 21°
  • Thorndale: 24°
  • Cameron: 23°
  • Calvert: 19°
  • Franklin: 21°
  • Blackjack: 24°
  • Leona: 21°
  • Buffalo: 25°
  • Crockett: 22°
  • Madisonville: 24°
  • North Zulch: 25°
  • Huntsville: 27°
  • Lake Conroe: 29°
  • Conroe: 28°
  • Coldspring: 29°
  • Navasota: 30°
  • Cross: 23•
  • Anderson: 25°
  • Todd Mission: 29°
  • Brenham: 27°
  • Independence: 26°
  • Burton: 25°
  • Carmine: 25°
  • Giddings: 25°

Similar temperatures are expected Sunday night into early Monday morning with a longer duration of temperatures at or below 32°. A HARD FREEZE WARNING will go into effect at midnight for the following counties:

Burleson • Brazos • Grimes • Madison • Houston • Montgomery • San Jacinto • Trinity • Walker

Complete details and what residents should do in advance of the freeze can be found here.

