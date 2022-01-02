Brazos Valley residents start the year with new goals

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new year brings new goals and a fresh outlook. Karla Scott and Nadiya Cook started their new year at the Brazos Valley Farmer’s Market and said they’re optimistic about 2022.

“I’m a recent empty-nester so when you’re a single parent, you live your whole life for your kids and so when those kids leave, you’re kind of like what do I do now, who am I, so my whole purpose is to figure out who I am,” Scott said.

Scott said she focuses on one word every year that keeps her connected to her goals. This year’s word is “manifest.”

“Manifest all the good things, put out good energy and good energy will come back to me, and I’m gonna manifest,” Scott said.

Cook said she likes short-term goals. She has a dry-erase board where she keeps notes to keep herself motivated.

“I got my bachelor’s in graphic design, so I’m hoping that this year will open doors for me so that way I can further do that,” says Cook.

Mental health counselor Linzy Andre believes it’s important to set goals that are personal to you and align with your values. She also said positive self-talk can easily be forgotten so practice being patient with yourself if your progress isn’t as quickly as you would like. In addition, accountability can also help, according to Andre.

“People can do accountability journals, maybe find an accountability partner or friends that might be able to just help them feel supported in their journey,” Andre said.

If you experience setbacks, Andre believes it’s key to remember that they’re a part of the journey.

“It’s okay to fall off and start again, you don’t have to put it off, you don’t have to wait until the next January 1st,” Andre said.

